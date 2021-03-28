ROO won't solve neighborhood concerns

As students began to dominate these neighborhoods, homeowners tastes also began to change. Older homes and neighborhoods lack the amenities modern homeowners demand. They gravitated away from these areas and students sought them out as a natural progression of urban development. Artificially altering this shift by prohibiting occupancy would not result in families returning, but instead would ossify key areas in the City’s center, leading to blight and decay.

Rather than reversing this trend, the ROO would disturb other neighborhoods in the community and result in urban sprawl.

An overlay would reduce density in areas that need it and drive student renters farther from campus and into other established neighborhoods.

This diaspora further would strain city infrastructure, increase traffic, heighten environmental impacts and potentially create issues in established, majority owner-occupied neighborhoods such as Pebble Creek, Castlegate and Woodcreek. Worse yet, such restrictions could lead to further sprawl with its negative consequences.

It is ill-advised to disturb these neighborhoods in which homeowners made informed choices or trigger unwanted sprawl in an attempt to remake campus-adjacent, student-dominated areas that need increased density.