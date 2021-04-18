ROO is discriminatory to A&M students

On Monday, the College Station City Council could be voting on the passage of the Restricted Occupancy Overlay, or ROO. Taking this into consideration, it’s necessary to inform students about this anti-student housing policy.
The beating heart of this ordinance is that it would disallow more than two unrelated individuals to live together in single-family homes if “50 [percent] plus one” of property owners in their respective neighborhoods agree to its adoption. This policy would hurt future students because most Aggies who live together are not related, even under the new definition of family the city council passed in January.
Granted, students would not be kicked out immediately if the ROO passes in their neighborhood, thanks to a grandfather provision. However, that isn’t sufficient to make the ROO a good policy.
Texas A&M’s student population continues to grow rapidly thanks to, among other things, A&M’s “25 by 25” initiative, a program with a goal to have 25,000 engineering students by 2025. If investors can’t build homes close to campus — where students attend class, go to social events, work out and even play rounds of golf — students would have a harder time finding a place of their liking.
According to some community leaders, there is reason to believe that families in these neighborhoods don’t want to live next to students.
One of the core arguments made by Richard Woodward, the president of the College Station Association of Neighborhoods, or CSAN, in favor of the ROO is that it would attract more families to neighborhoods. Woodward has even said, “Families want to live in the older parts of town, but they’re not going to want to live there if they’re overrun by student renters.”
Woodward’s point should be acknowledged, but here’s the kicker: This “overrunning” primarily is happening in neighborhoods close to campus. Woodward said the neighborhood he lived in at the time is “really close to campus.” Yet, he is complaining about students moving into an area close to where they spend most of their time. Punishing future students for wanting to live close to the school they attend is wrong, and it’s one of many problems with this policy.
The issue of enforcement is the next point of interest regarding this ordinance. Alyssa Halle-Schramm, long range planning administrator for the city of College Station, said from 2017 to 2020, there were 64 potential “four unrelated violations” that were submitted to city code enforcement. Of those 64, only six resulted in a summons. So far in 2021, 27 investigations have been started, and only one has resulted in a summons.
If the success rate is so embarrassingly low for more than four unrelated persons living together, it won’t be better when community members, including CSAN, are searching for more than two unrelated persons.
The worst case scenario for violating the four unrelated rule is getting a summons to court, and there has to be an abundance of evidence presented to the city attorney to move forward with this process. Gathering this evidence not only is tedious but invasive. Halle-Schramm said code enforcement officers will show up at a suspected violator’s home, keep track of the cars parked in front of the house and go as far as to take note of the license plate numbers. When an owner is summoned and found guilty, the result is a $200 to $300 fine, and the property owner is forced to come into compliance by the end of the lease term. This process is not only an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. The fine alone surely doesn’t even cover the time and effort city employees spend trying to bust potential violators.
The ROO simply is immoral. It puts future students at a disadvantage. It would result in an economic blow to investors who will no longer be able to buy properties in these neighborhoods and rebuild them to accommodate students.
People driving around and (unsuccessfully) reporting the neighbors they claim to love is not virtuous, but that’s the culture an ordinance such as this creates. Whatever happened to “love thy neighbor?”
At the end of the day, students are the backbone of this city. It’s time we’re treated as such.
Students at A&M have taken notice and actively are fighting this policy. The Student Senate nearly unanimously passed the “Stop the ROO Resolution,” and there’s a petition with nearly 3,000 signatures in support of stopping the ROO.
For the future of students’ housing, the ROO must not pass. If city council members really want to display integrity, they will vote no on Monday.
Sam Somogye is a political science senior and columnist for The Battalion.