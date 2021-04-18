ROO is discriminatory to A&M students

The worst case scenario for violating the four unrelated rule is getting a summons to court, and there has to be an abundance of evidence presented to the city attorney to move forward with this process. Gathering this evidence not only is tedious but invasive. Halle-Schramm said code enforcement officers will show up at a suspected violator’s home, keep track of the cars parked in front of the house and go as far as to take note of the license plate numbers. When an owner is summoned and found guilty, the result is a $200 to $300 fine, and the property owner is forced to come into compliance by the end of the lease term. This process is not only an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. The fine alone surely doesn’t even cover the time and effort city employees spend trying to bust potential violators.