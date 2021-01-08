Risking the loss of an enlightened America

Reactions to the storming of the Capitol are properly ones of disbelief and disgust. How could such a thing happen in America, long seen as the shining light of democracy?
Pundits race to promote their views but because history ultimately will be the judge, it is appropriate to turn to history to understand the mob violence which unfolded Wednesday on national TV. In late 17th Century Europe, the West began to emerge from ignorance and superstition and learned the power of reason and rationality. Led by thinkers such as René Descartes, John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, it was the Enlightenment and America became its exemplar and beneficiary. The self-evident truths identified in the Declaration of Independence and the radical notion that government power should come from the consent of the governed embody the spirit of the Enlightenment.
Our nation grew and prospered, not only because of the freedoms enshrined in our founding documents but also from the Enlightenment’s unfettered inquiry into the nature of the world in which we live. The scientific method proved a better tool for problem solving than ancient texts and received wisdom. New discoveries and inventions improved living conditions not just for kings and nobles but for common folk as well. The idea of progress took hold and people began to expect that their lives would continue to improve over time.
The Enlightenment was about more than science, though. The men who gathered to cobble together our Constitution also held a firm belief that the mind’s capacity to think rationally and dispassionately was the key to “a more perfect union.” With the Constitutional Convention, America demonstrated to the world the power of a group of men with opposing views who were nonetheless committed to reasoning together for the common good. The nation they assembled was not perfect. It was just perfectible.
The rabid mob that invaded the very citadel of democracy on Wednesday forces us to confront serious questions. Do we still share that commitment to reason and critical thinking or will we allow easily inflamed emotions to run rampant? Will we think through our differences and resolve them in the venues our Founders wisely established or will we go to war with one another because we know, despite all evidence to the contrary, that we’re right and they’re wrong? Will we use our heads or gut feelings? Is the light of the Enlightenment — and of democracy — dimming?
Sadly, many of us remain more ruled by inarticulate passion than reason. Perhaps it’s the fault of an education system that no longer teaches critical thinking. Maybe the Enlightenment was a phenomenon restricted to those we now scornfully refer to as the elite, never really filtering down through the population at large. There’s certainly evidence of this in the widespread resistance to science-based measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of wacky conspiracy theories. Many blindly dismiss science and reason, turning instead to populist political leaders who assure us pandemics aren’t so bad and soon magically will disappear.
Because we want our lives to continue as they once were, with football, shops, restaurants and bars open without masks, we slavishly follow the guy who tells us we’re right and that’s the way it can be if we just march down the street, break down the doors of the Capitol and overturn the fraudulent election. Don’t think, just do it!
Science, reason and democracy are fine as long as they give us what we want. When they conflict with our desires we revert to the old ways. We deny what we don’t like, ignore what is uncomfortable to confront and conjure fanciful stories to rationalize our irrationality. We close our eyes to what is and instead inhabit an imaginary world free of troubling facts, where everything would be wonderful if only everyone were exactly like us.
How will this disturbing trend play out after the Trumpocalypse we witnessed on TV? Do we still believe in the self-evident truths articulated in 1776 and in the words of the U.N.’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are ... endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood?”
Is America still guided by the Enlightenment or is its thin filament failing? Is the light flickering, threatening to go dark? Dim bulbs cannot sustain a democracy.
Will we stand by as William Butler Yeats’ rough beast of ignorance, superstition and prejudice — “its hour come ‘round at last” — slouches toward America?
The days and weeks ahead may tell the story.
Tom Kiske lives in College Station.