Risking the loss of an enlightened America

Reactions to the storming of the Capitol are properly ones of disbelief and disgust. How could such a thing happen in America, long seen as the shining light of democracy?

Pundits race to promote their views but because history ultimately will be the judge, it is appropriate to turn to history to understand the mob violence which unfolded Wednesday on national TV. In late 17th Century Europe, the West began to emerge from ignorance and superstition and learned the power of reason and rationality. Led by thinkers such as René Descartes, John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau, it was the Enlightenment and America became its exemplar and beneficiary. The self-evident truths identified in the Declaration of Independence and the radical notion that government power should come from the consent of the governed embody the spirit of the Enlightenment.

Our nation grew and prospered, not only because of the freedoms enshrined in our founding documents but also from the Enlightenment’s unfettered inquiry into the nature of the world in which we live. The scientific method proved a better tool for problem solving than ancient texts and received wisdom. New discoveries and inventions improved living conditions not just for kings and nobles but for common folk as well. The idea of progress took hold and people began to expect that their lives would continue to improve over time.