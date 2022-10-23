Rick Robsion, College Station mayor

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?

My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council and the 7.3 million could have been used for police, firefighters, schools and roads.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members?

I believe the council do not address the issue the people bring to them in a timely manner. I believe all people in College Station should be able to come to meetings without a schedule to speak and no time limit. The council then addresses the issue or gives time frame for the response.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? As a Mayor, you have to get both sides together and address the issue for them to work as a team to better the relationship.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race?

32 years of government service; 6 with the Army and 26 years with the Bureau of Prisons enables me to lead the city of College Station as Mayor. My Leadership, commitment and integrity would ensure the council would work as a team and make College Station prosper.