Returning to in-person classes is the right call

Recent headlines in Texas and across the country have been questioning the return to in-person classes. Some of the points raised are valid, but they ignore other factors. Those who think learning virtually is best grossly undervalue the importance of going to class. They grossly undervalue the importance of socializing, being in a place that is vibrant and buzzing with human activity. And they grossly undervalue the importance of human connectedness with learning.

I’ve been a university teacher for more than 30 years. The simple fact is that students learn best when they are physically in class with their teacher and schoolmates. I grew up in an era when serious medical risks were part of my daily life. I went to school during the era when polio and tuberculosis infections were an everyday threat to my health. I took the vaccinations that they had, and then we went on with our lives.

When the semester started in September 2020, only 10% of my students came to class on campus every week. By April, that number had risen to 80%. We are now full.

When I asked my students why they were coming to class, they all said things with two themes: We learn better in person, and Zoom is great, but it simply can’t compare with seeing classmates in person and talking to them before and after class.