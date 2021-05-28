Remove menthol from cigarettes

The tobacco industry also uses flavors in other tobacco products to appeal to and addict young people. Cigars are the second most popular tobacco product used by youth. In a 2015 study, 74% of youth who used cigars reported flavoring as a primary reason for use. Removing flavors from cigars to match the flavor prohibition already in place on cigarettes would go a long way in reducing future deaths from tobacco-related diseases, especially cancer. Nearly all adults who smoke are addicted before the age of 25. Eliminating these products would make it more difficult for the industry to lure kids into a lifetime of addiction and would prevent premature death.

While we work to remove these products from the market, tobacco cessation must be prioritized. Removing menthol from cigarettes and all flavors from all cigars would encourage adults to quit. We must ensure these individuals have access to proven cessation services to improve the likelihood of successfully quitting. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is working with federal and state lawmakers to ensure all FDA-approved cessation medications and counseling are covered in Medicaid and to adequately fund tobacco control programs.