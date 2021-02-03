Remembering a supreme act of sacrifice and servce

When my dad returned from Korea after the conflict, he became a teacher at the U.S. Army Information School, located at Fort Slocum, on Davids Island in Long Island Sound, just off New Rochelle, New York.

Fort Slocum was an official U.S. Army post from 1867 to 1965, although its first military use came in 1861, at the start of the Civil War, when Camp Carrigan was established on the island. It later was named for Union corps commander Maj. Gen. Henry W. Slocum. At the time by dad was stationed there, the Army Information School shared the post with the U.S. Army Chaplains’ School.

Since the post was located on an island, visitors and those stationed at Fort Slocum had to take a short ferry ride from New Rochelle. It wasn’t a typical ferry, though. It was a regular ship that could handle passengers and a few cars, which had to drive onto the ship and make a hard right to find a place to stop. It was always exciting to watch the loading and unloading process, but because Davids Island is small — only 78 acres — not many people bothered bringing their vehicles along.