Remembering a Black Civil War hero

By WILLIE E.B. BLACKMON

Special to The Eagle

Sgt. Maj. Milton Holland’s name will have the prestigious honor of being placed among those American heroes whose names are enshrined on the Brazos Valley Veteran’s Memorial Wall of Honor.

This distinguished veteran of the Civil War was born on the Spearman Holland Plantation in Carthage. Sgt. Maj. Holland was a slave born to Matilda Holland in 1844. The slave Matilda Holland had several children for Maj. Bird Holland, the younger brother of Spearman Holland who gave the town of Carthage its name and served in the first Texas Legislature in 1845.

When Texas seceded from the Union, Bird Holland became the Texas secretary of State in 1861.

Bird Holland, seeking a better life for his three oldest sons — William, Milton and James — purchased their freedom from his older brother and sent them to Albany, Ohio, where he paid for them to be educated at the Albany Manual Labor Academy.

Shortly thereafter, the Civil War broke out and William signed up to serve with the 16th United States Colored Troops.

Because Milton was too young to serve at the beginning of the war, he worked for the Army quarter master until he was able to enlist.