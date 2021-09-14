Remember the full story of Robert E. Lee

Will it ever be taught that a young Robert E. Lee, born into a privileged position, grew up in what people then referred to as “genteel poverty.” Yet, with the love and support of his mother, Anne Carter Lee, and the example of two uncles who had signed the Declaration of Independence, he would excel as a student at the U.S. Military Academy and, later, win fame as an officer in the Mexican War where Gen. Winfield Scott called him “the very best soldier I ever saw in the field.”

Will the example he set during these years and his time as superintendent of West Point ever see the pages of another history of the United States? Or will there only be the half story of his life during the Civil War?

In taking down statues of men such as Robert E. Lee, we are ridding ourselves of more than the one dimensional view we may have of this historical figure in today’s “woke” culture. We are cutting our history in half to make it fit today’s view of what should have been done by people who faced difficult and demanding decisions more than a hundred and fifty years ago and, who just like people today, did not have all the “right” answers.

We are losing the complexity of our history which future generations will need when they face difficult situations.