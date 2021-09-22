Remember Lee's betrayal of his country

While incompetents such as Braxton Bragg and John B. Hood besmirch American military installations with their names, Lost Cause political correctness prevented the celebration of Confederates such as James Longstreet and John Mosby who renounced the Southern rebellion and became postwar Republicans.

Longstreet even commanded the biracial Louisiana Metropolitan Police. This rather than any action or inaction at Gettysburg explains why there are no southern monument to Longstreet. The Daughters of the Confederacy refused to send flowers to his funeral, and in took until 1998 for a Longstreet statue to be erected at Gettysburg.

Confederate cavalry raider John Mosby also saw the error of his ways and endorsed Ulysses Grant for president in 1868.

No fan of Lost Cause political correctness, he wrote in 1894: “I always understood that we went to War on account of the thing we quarreled with the North about. I never heard of any other cause of quarrel than slavery.”

Such candor had its price, as he later wrote: “There was more vindictiveness shown to me by the Virginia people for my voting for Grant than the North showed to me for fighting four years against him.”