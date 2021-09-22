Remember Lee's betrayal of his country

There is more to the full story of Robert E. Lee than the column by Blanche Henderson Brick (Eagle, Sept. 14) implies.
None other than Lee himself probably would have been happy to see his monument in Richmond, Virginia, come down. He reacted to a proposed Gettysburg monument in 1869: “I think it wiser, ... not to keep open the sores of war but to follow the examples of those nations who endeavored to obliterate the marks of civil strife, to commit to oblivion the feelings engendered.”
The full story of Lee would not only tell you he foresaw “no greater calamity for the country than a dissolution of the Union . . .” It would also tell you that in 1860 Lee voted for Southern extremist John Breckenridge, not for Southern moderate John Bell who carried Virginia.
The full story of Robert E. Lee not only would tell you he wrote “that slavery as an institution is a moral and political evil ... .”
It also would include the punch line: “I think it however a greater evil to the white man than to the black race ... .”
Lee was certainly right about that. It led some white men to sadism and many more to sedition, among them Lee himself. When he inherited some 200 slaves from his father-in-law with the stipulation that they be freed within five years, he twice petitioned the courts to have this deadline extended.
When some of this human property attempted self-emancipation and was recaptured, he ordered his overseer to lay 50 lashes on the bare backs of the men involved, and ever the cavalier, a mere 20 on the back of the only female runaway. When his overseer refused, he hired the local constable instead, admonishing him to “lay it on well,” and then had the wounds washed with brine.
But perhaps we should judge Lee by the standards of his time rather than ours. Fair enough.
Virginia offers enough profiles in courage, among them Lee’s cousin, Navy commander Samuel Lee. Confronted with the secession issue, he answered, “When I find the word Virginia in my commission I will join the Confederacy.”
Another loyal Virginian, George Thomas, became the Yankees’ “Rock of Chickamauga” and was never spoken to by his family for the rest of his life.
After his troops’ near-miraculous storming of Missionary Ridge during the Chattanooga, Tennessee, campaign, a chaplain in the burial detail asked Thomas whether the dead should be separated by states: “No, no. Mix them up. I’m tired of states’ rights.”
Critics of “cancel culture” need to acknowledge that it had its origins in Lost Cause political correctness. In gratitude for his sponsorship of the resolution for its annexation, Texas named a county after Mississippi Senator Robert Walker. But when he proved to be a Unionist, Confederate Texas rededicated it to Texas Ranger Samuel Walker instead.
While incompetents such as Braxton Bragg and John B. Hood besmirch American military installations with their names, Lost Cause political correctness prevented the celebration of Confederates such as James Longstreet and John Mosby who renounced the Southern rebellion and became postwar Republicans.
Longstreet even commanded the biracial Louisiana Metropolitan Police. This rather than any action or inaction at Gettysburg explains why there are no southern monument to Longstreet. The Daughters of the Confederacy refused to send flowers to his funeral, and in took until 1998 for a Longstreet statue to be erected at Gettysburg.
Confederate cavalry raider John Mosby also saw the error of his ways and endorsed Ulysses Grant for president in 1868.
No fan of Lost Cause political correctness, he wrote in 1894: “I always understood that we went to War on account of the thing we quarreled with the North about. I never heard of any other cause of quarrel than slavery.”
Such candor had its price, as he later wrote: “There was more vindictiveness shown to me by the Virginia people for my voting for Grant than the North showed to me for fighting four years against him.”
To Lee’s credit, he accepted defeat and encouraged his men to return home rather than engage in guerilla warfare. However, he refused to condemn publicly Klan violence. By the 1890s, the North had tired of enforcing the 14th and 15th Amendments and looked the other way while Blacks essentially were removed from the political process by a combination of legal chicanery and domestic terrorism.
Statues such as the one of Lee in Richmond began springing up like mushrooms all across the South. The time capsule at the Lee monument reportedly included a picture of an assassinated Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin, indicative of the spirit in which the statue was erected.
The removal of Lee’s statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, this summer rated a front-page photo in the influential Munich paper, the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Our examples, for good or ill, go around the world.
Finally, the American Vergangenheitsbewältigung (facing up to the ills of our past history as the Germans have done) is moving forward.
Walter D. Kamphoefner teaches history at Texas A&M University and was awarded three yearlong guest professorships in Germany.