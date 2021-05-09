Registering guns is not onerous

The state, he wrote, “has created an entirely new group of people to be excluded from the Second Amendment — unlicensed, law-abiding citizens within the privacy and confines of their own homes.” He declared that “any fee” applied to someone in these circumstances is unconstitutional.

That conclusion rests on an absolutist view of the Second Amendment that is at odds with common sense and the Supreme Court’s decisions. The requirement didn’t exclude Brown from the Second Amendment any more than parade permits exclude protesters from the First Amendment.

The system reinforces existing federal laws that disqualify certain people from obtaining firearms, while causing only a negligible inconvenience for gun owners. (I speak from experience as a longtime Firearm Owner’s Identification card holder.) It serves to deter the ineligible from keeping guns they are forbidden to have.

It can block them from purchasing firearms or ammunition from licensed dealers or private sellers — who are required to verify that the buyer has a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card. It functions as a universal background check.

Gun rights advocates revere the 2008 Supreme Court decision and Antonin Scalia, who wrote the opinion. But there is no reason to think that he or his fellow justices would have torched this law.