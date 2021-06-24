Refreshing Supreme Court decisions

So, when in doubt about gun regulation, leave it to the states?

Not so fast, you say.

Remember how well it worked when all those formally federalist thinkers on the Supreme Court in 2000 decided to abandon the principles that state courts should decide how ballots in the state are counted to discover a constitutional right for the Republican to win? That was Bush v. Gore, of course, in which the presidential election was decided by a 5-4 vote, and the legitimacy of the Supreme Court widely was considered the big loser.

That’s what tends to happen when politics defines so precisely and perfectly the outcome of a decision.

There is almost something refreshing about Supreme Court decisions that divide in unexpected ways, with conservatives agreeing with Justice Stephen Breyer, for instance, or Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing for a diverse court. In those moments, we actually can find hope that the rule of law is something a little bit more than simply a recount of who appointed whom.