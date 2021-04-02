Reform the high court before asking justices to retire

That political dynamic is all the more important because it comes at the culmination of decades of the court’s self-corruption, aiding and abetting the expansion of federal power, and then the shifting of that power away from the people’s representatives and toward executive agencies. As the courts play more of a role in the political process, of course the judicial nomination process is going to be more fraught with partisan considerations.

Moreover, filling each vacancy is a bigger deal because justices now serve longer. In the late 1700s, when life expectancy was under 40, the average age of a Supreme Court nominee was about 50. Now, with life expectancy just under 80 — more than that for those who are already in late middle age — nominees’ average age is still not much above 50. Since 1972, only one of 17 justices was over 55 at confirmation, Ginsburg.