Recognizing and upholding our American rirghts

I love America — always have, always will. I stand when the flag passes by and pledge my allegiance to it. When the National Anthem is played, I stand and my hand covers my heart. Still, I thrill to the image of the flag still flying over Fort McHenry and, figuratively, flying over all of us, every day.
I do none of this because I have to. In this land of the free and the home of the brave, no one can compel me to stand or cross my heart with my hand. I do it freely, willingly and with true love of country in my heart.
And I do it because I believe in the tenets of this great nation, that all of us are created free, that all of us are created equal, that each of us enjoys the same rights and responsibilities. The same rights and benefits that embrace the millions of Donald Trump supports also embrace the millions of Joe Biden supporters. They cover all of us, Christian, Jew or Muslim — even atheist or agnostic.
I believe the entire Bill of Rights, but the First Amendment holds a special place in my heart: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
What an amazing statement, not just for the times in which it was written, but for today and tomorrow and the day after. The right to worship as we please, to speak our mind and to protest, peacefully, when we feel our rights — at least some of them — are being abused or removed.
All this brings us to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, who has been vilified this past week for pledging to uphold the Constitution and the rights it enumerates. Now, I don’t know Ross Bjork, never met him. I’m not even an Aggie, but I applaud his commitment to our Constitution. Too bad so many letter-writers to The Eagle this past week don’t share that support. To them, apparently, the First Amendment covers only things that are important to them. It certainly doesn’t embrace things with which they disagree.
“Last time I have checked, freedom of speech is alive and well in this country. It’s alive and well at Texas A&M,” Bjork said. “All of those ties into what’s happening in our country right now. There’s people that are hurting. Our Black student-athletes have been hurting for all summer and beyond.”
Note that Bjork did not say whether he agrees with the protesters, just with their right to protest.
At issue is some student-athletes kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem. The Aggie football team stays in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, so it hasn’t become an issue. But some volleyball and some soccer players have knelt during the Star-Spangled Banner.
Bjork said the athletic department staff meets with all athletes at the start of the school year to discuss the pros and cons of kneeling during the anthem. Even knowing how unpopular their actions might be and knowing how many former students would criticize them, some athletes then chose to kneel.
That is freedom of speech, my friends, the same freedom that allows so many of us to criticize and condemn their actions.
All this began in 2016, when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel during the National Anthem as a way to protest what he sees — as do so many of us — as police brutality, particularly against Black Americans. There is much work to do, but we have seen too many Black men killed by police and others — and we need answers. To me, that certainly seems like a valid reason to protest.
Perhaps the letters to the editor condemning Bjork were to be expected. The Opinions page is a place to express, well, opinions. Naturally, many former students are offended by those who may not embrace in the same fashion their love and respect for our flag, our National Anthem, our nation. The Eagle is happy to run those opinions.
Several letter writers noted their military service, saying they did not serve to allow other Americans to disrespect their flag, their anthem. I honor them and thank them for their service. My father was a career Army officer.
I doubt, though, that many of those who served in uniform gave conscious thought to protests by professional or college athletes. But I would say that those soldiers and sailors and Marines and airmen, in fact, did serve to protect the right to protest, even unpopular concepts.
That right cannot be separated from the right to worship freely and to speak our thoughts. It is all part and parcel of the freedoms we all enjoy.
To deny the right to protest to one person or a group of people is to deny that freedom to all of us.
I’m not much of a protester. In the one antiwar march I joined back in college, I was so far back in the crowd that I didn’t even smell the tear gas used in an attempt to control the march.
I will continue to stand during the national anthem or when the flag passes by. If others do not, that is their right, a right we all should embrace. I don’t have to agree with those who protest, but I do have to accept their right to express their beliefs and convictions. And their protest will cause me to think, to consider and, then, decide for myself the rightness of that protest.
If I don’t, then my rights have been diminished.
Rather than condemn the Aggie athletes who take a knee, we should celebrate their right to do so.
And we should appreciate the courage it takes to express the unpopular, no matter at what cost.
Robert C. Borden is opinions editor of The Eagle.
