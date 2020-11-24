Recognizing and upholding our American rirghts

I love America — always have, always will. I stand when the flag passes by and pledge my allegiance to it. When the National Anthem is played, I stand and my hand covers my heart. Still, I thrill to the image of the flag still flying over Fort McHenry and, figuratively, flying over all of us, every day.

I do none of this because I have to. In this land of the free and the home of the brave, no one can compel me to stand or cross my heart with my hand. I do it freely, willingly and with true love of country in my heart.

And I do it because I believe in the tenets of this great nation, that all of us are created free, that all of us are created equal, that each of us enjoys the same rights and responsibilities. The same rights and benefits that embrace the millions of Donald Trump supports also embrace the millions of Joe Biden supporters. They cover all of us, Christian, Jew or Muslim — even atheist or agnostic.

I believe the entire Bill of Rights, but the First Amendment holds a special place in my heart: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”