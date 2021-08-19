Recent presidents have a gullibility problem

Seeing armed men lining the streets of Kabul and occupying the presidential palace offers no solace to the Afghan people, as evidenced by the desperate crowds at the Hamid Karzai International Airport trying to escape the country. What women potentially face freezes the veins of the warm-blooded.

Criticism of the withdrawal, meanwhile, has been fast and furious — from pundits to former president Donald Trump, who signed the withdrawal agreement before leaving office, to Afghans on the run. What this all means politically for Biden and the Democratic Party likely will trouble the political class through the holidays. But such obsession obscures the more compelling question of why we keep making such mistakes?

Do we lack the toughness of past generations? Has our national attention to sensitivity made us vulnerable to the not-so-sensitive? Has the cumulative effect of four consecutive baby-boomer presidents, companions to the peace-love-flower generation, been to pull the pin on the grenade in our own hand?

Biden, born in 1942, was seen as an antidote to his predecessors — the elder statesman with decades of experience. But his kinder-gentler iteration and his sometimes-faltering performance conveys someone who is grandfatherly rather than commanding, notwithstanding his steely-eyed reading of the teleprompter during his remarks on Monday.