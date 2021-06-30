Recalling the glory days of passenger rail travel

Passenger trains have been in the news in recent weeks. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Amtrak and the Biden administration is putting special emphasis on rebuilding America’s passenger rail service. The president — known as “Amtrak Joe” — put $80 billion for rail improvements in his infrastructure bill.
There’s no doubt that Texas will benefit from these funds. Among its many credentials, the state can boast of having more miles of track than any other state in the nation. Of course, most of these trains handle freight for a multitude of Texas industries. As in other states, passenger trains no longer are common in the Lone Star State.
But the legacy lives on and there are Texans who remember traveling from Fort Worth to Houston on the “Texas Rocket,” the pride of the Rock Island Line. Oh, what a trip it was! Sadly, the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad Company is no more — gone for more than 40 years.
Fortunately, H. Roger Grant has captured the story of the Rock Island Line in “A Mighty Fine Road: A History of the Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad Company.” It’s a masterful narrative of boom and bust that traces the history of a troubled but iconic transportation company.
For the author, the story is both professional and personal. Grant is an exceptional scholar and has written numerous books, many of them on other railroads. So, it’s no surprise that “A Mighty Fine Road” is rigorously researched and well-articulated. It’s not too much to call this is a definitive account of the company.
Grant is also a railroad aficionado. He recalls the first time he saw a Rock Island “Rocket” bring President Harry Truman through his native Iowa back in 1948 on his famous “whistle stop tour.” Grant also remembers his brother coming home from boot camp on the Rocket — “a joyous occasion,” he adds. Even in his time at college, Grant enjoyed watching the Rock Island crews switching cars at local grain and feed mills.
“A Mighty Fine Road” begins with a reminder of the power and importance of the railroad in the history of the United States in the 19th century. Grant sets the Rock Island Line in the context of that development and traces the company through its various iterations and consolidations. The first three chapters in the book show the Rock Island as an almost organic entity.
But the 20th century brought new challenges. The middle chapters start with “Rough Tracks” and take the company though bankruptcy and reorganization. The book ends with a chapter appropriately titled “Liquidation and Legacy.”
But even tragedy has its day, and this handsome, well-illustrated book merits the attention of any reader interested in the history of travel and transportation. And just as important, the book reminds us of the importance of passenger trains to the history and vitality of American society. All aboard!
Timothy Walch is director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library in West Branch, Iowa, and a member of the Iowa Historical Records Advisory Board. He can be reached at: Twalch47@gmail,com.