Recalling the glory days of passenger rail travel

Passenger trains have been in the news in recent weeks. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Amtrak and the Biden administration is putting special emphasis on rebuilding America’s passenger rail service. The president — known as “Amtrak Joe” — put $80 billion for rail improvements in his infrastructure bill.

There’s no doubt that Texas will benefit from these funds. Among its many credentials, the state can boast of having more miles of track than any other state in the nation. Of course, most of these trains handle freight for a multitude of Texas industries. As in other states, passenger trains no longer are common in the Lone Star State.

But the legacy lives on and there are Texans who remember traveling from Fort Worth to Houston on the “Texas Rocket,” the pride of the Rock Island Line. Oh, what a trip it was! Sadly, the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad Company is no more — gone for more than 40 years.

Fortunately, H. Roger Grant has captured the story of the Rock Island Line in “A Mighty Fine Road: A History of the Chicago, Rock Island, and Pacific Railroad Company.” It’s a masterful narrative of boom and bust that traces the history of a troubled but iconic transportation company.