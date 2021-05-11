Rebeling against her father's cult of lies

Kudos to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Her House GOP leadership post hangs by a thread because she refuses to mouth Donald Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen election, and last Wednesday she boldly framed the stakes: “The Republican Party is at a turning point, and Republicans must decide whether we are going to choose truth. …”

But we also need to recognize the inconvenient truth that she is rebelling against the cult of disinformation that her father helped build. Dick the veep was a notorious liar who helped turn the GOP into the monster that’s poised to devour his daughter.

Lest we forget — it was barely two decades ago — Republican leaders on Capitol Hill were steadfastly silent while Vice President Cheney lied us into the disastrous war in Iraq. He shaped the intelligence on Iraq to reflect his post-9/11 fixation. As our British allies wrote about Cheney’s march toward war, in a now-infamous 2002 memo, “the intelligence and facts were being fixed around the policy.”

But rather than revisit all of Cheney’s shameless BS, I’ll simply detail what I consider his most flagrant departure from truth. He flogged one particular lie for years, even as the death toll mounted, and virtually no Republican ever uttered a word of protest in defense of factual reality.