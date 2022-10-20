Raul Santana, Bryan SMD 1

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

Council members should have the interest of all the citizens of Bryan. We ought to bring the perspective of our District and work as a team. The Council must evaluate the needs and concerns of each District and vote accordingly. Currently, when the Council votes, the majority wins, which impacts funding and projects. Even though Council members from a district and its citizens disapprove of a measure that directly affects them, the Council’s majority vote is only overridden via a supermajority, an effort that requires citizen signatures. I know this because I led a charge in 2013 that mobilized property owners in my District that petitioned the city against a proposal. I believe the current system needs more accountability and that we must work on a better method for funding and projects.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

Speakers at meetings are allowed their moment to speak with a timer. As a father, property owner, and concerned citizen, I have attended city council meetings for almost two decades, where I shared my perspective and listened to other citizens speak. When there is an overflow of speakers on hot-button topics where citizens overwhelmingly speak against the issue, it seems the Council already has its mind made up. It is unfortunate and lacks respect for the citizen’s perspective and time. More importantly, the Council’s functioning impacts citizens through funding, projects, and proposals. In our current times, families and individuals are concerned about every penny they spend. Council members should listen to citizens and share those concerns about how we resource funding and proceed with projects.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

There are three major projects I want to raise. The first is finding a way for Patton Ave. residents to obtain natural gas instead of using butane. Patton Ave. is in close proximity (4.6 miles) to City Hall, is in District 1, and lacks that resource. Regardless of how this problem was created, we, as the City of Bryan, should help the Patton Ave. residents. Secondly, Castle Heights flooding was a huge issue in the past, especially for those residents. It appears that the problem was not thoroughly fixed, so we need to look at it again and resolve the issue. The final major project would be updating and replacing the worn-out pipes for water and sewer systems in District 1 and as it pertains to other districts.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I am a high school graduate with two years of junior college education and more than 30 years of work experience. I am a property owner in District 1. I am a husband and father. I know what it means to call Bryan home and raise a family here. For more than two decades, I regularly attended Council meetings. I was successful in organizing the citizens of District 1 and brought their concerns to a vote by Bryan City Council. Every day, I talk with the citizens of District 1 and learn about their concerns and needs.