Rafael Peña III, Bryan Council, SMD 2

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

The Council can do a better job at addressing the needs of each district. Which is why it’s important to have single member district representation where the representative can shine a light on areas of concern. Major improvements are sorely needed in district two, improvements in drainage to alleviate flooding. Improvements in sewer lines to reduce back ups in homes. Homes along MLK still have sewer backs up and homes throughout the district as well as castle heights and north bryan still experience flooding. Retention ponds and dedicated funding will go a long way in addressing these concerns. These aren’t new issues but ones that have yet to be adequately addressed. If elected I will fight for a fair share of funding to address these concerns so we can reduce sewer back ups in homes and alleviate flooding.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

The council can do a better job at listening. If you watch the meetings the council members are looking down at their phones rather than listening to citizens. The rules regarding “hear citizens’’ have changed every election cycle. However with the current leadership “hear citizens” has never been more restricted. Hear Citizens used to allow citizens the chance to air grievances on any issue now you have to speak to the item on the agenda. This hinders a city’s ability to hear from its citizens which is the most important function of “Hear Citizens”. The city will say that’s why the elected officials host town hall meetings however if the elected official even has a town hall meeting city staff runs the meeting. Traditionally town hall meetings give citizens an opportunity to speak directly to their local elected leader. If elected I will bring back the traditional town meetings.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Major projects I would like the city to undertake in the next ten years are ones that adequately address the flooding and sewer back ups in our community. Too long have the citizens of Castle Heights suffered at the city’s inability to fix the flooding and the residence of families who have sewer back ups in their homes. Flooding persists in other areas of towns where grading out the channels of creek beds and lining them with concrete will improve flow and ease drainage. Building retention ponds to alleviate fooding during once in a century storms. If elected I will fight for these improvements

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I was born here in this community and graduated from Bryan High in 2010. This is where I decided to raise my family. My three years of service on the Bryan City council has provided me with a unique perspective of dealing with staff and understanding the processes of turning campaign promises into real results. Every candidate has a laundry list of items they want to get done but lack the wherewithal of how to get it done. My time on the city council has provided me the tools and knowledge of how to navigate city hall when addressing concerns