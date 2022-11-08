Questions to ponder when the votes come in

WASHINGTON — Election Day is here. No more polls, no more guessing — all our questions about the 2022 midterms soon will be answered.

Here are my top 10 questions before Tuesday night’s results come in. In a subsequent column, I’ll provide the answers (if we know them).

Will the GOP remain undefeated in the House?

In 2020, House Republicans flipped 15 Democratic seats but didn’t lose a single Republican incumbent. Will they continue that streak in 2022?

How did the Democrat-backed MAGA candidates do?

Despite President Joe Biden’s warning that “MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Democrats spent tens of millions of dollars supporting MAGA candidates in GOP primaries, hoping to get “poison pill” candidates nominated. Did that strategy backfire — by electing any of those MAGA Republicans to office?

Did any Republicans pay a price for the Supreme Court’s abortion decision?

Democrats made abortion a centerpiece of their midterm strategy. The candidates who should have paid the highest prices were Republican governors in Georgia, Ohio, New Hampshire, Florida, Texas and other states who signed laws restricting abortion that took effect after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision sent abortion policy back to the states. How did they do?

Did ticket-splitters show up?

In Ohio, Georgia and New Hampshire, Republican governors are polling ahead of Republican Senate candidates — suggesting that some voters might split their tickets on Election Day. How did the final vote turn out?

Did any Republican governors win while Republican Senate candidates lost? Or did the governors end up helping some of the struggling Senate candidates across the finish line?

Did the Trump-backed Senate candidates make it?

Did Herschel Walker of Georgia, J.D. Vance of Ohio, Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc of New Hampshire and Blake Masters of Arizona win their races, or did Republicans lose winnable Senate seats? And did this affect control of the Senate?

Was there an opportunity cost to bailing out Trump-backed Senate nominees?

The Mitch McConnell-aligned super PACs had to spend tens of millions of dollars on rescue efforts to defend seats in states such as Ohio that should have been easy wins. Those efforts diverted resources from other races where Republicans had a chance to take advantage of a red wave and flip seats in blue states.

Are there any races where Republicans came up just short of upset wins, where a few million dollars could have made a difference?

How much did Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC end up spending in the general election to shore up candidates he championed in GOP primaries?

And, how much did McConnell-aligned PACs spend? If Republicans win back control of the Senate, who deserves credit? If they don’t, who deserves the blame?

What happened to so-called GOP voter suppression in Georgia?

Biden called Georgia’s election integrity law “Jim Crow 2.0” and accused Republicans of standing with George Wallace, Bull Connor and Jefferson Davis. Major League Baseball moved the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB draft out of Atlanta in protest over the voting law, a decision that cost local Atlanta businesses more than $100 million, with minority-owned businesses hit particularly hard. What was the final voter turnout in Georgia?

Will Republicans reach 54 seats in the Senate, which would put them in striking distance of a 60-vote, filibuster-proof majority in 2024?

To do so, they need to win all the states they currently hold (Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ohio) and then pick up four seats currently held by Democrats (by winning Nevada, Georgia, Arizona or — long shots — New Hampshire and Washington state). A 54-seat majority would put the GOP within reach of the 60-vote threshold in 2024, when the field is heavily tilted toward Republicans.

Democrats will be defending 23 seats, including three in states Donald Trump won (Montana, Ohio and West Virginia) and five (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Michigan) that Biden won by five points or less.

Meanwhile, Republicans will be defending just 10 seats, none of which are in Biden states, and only one (Florida) in a state that Trump won by five points or less.

If Republicans win in a rout, will Democrats turn on Biden and begin openly urging him to step aside in 2024?

Democrats could not publicly call on Biden to step aside before Election Day, but if he presides over a shellacking, the gloves may finally come off.

How long until we start hearing Democrats echoing GOP concerns about Biden’s age as part of the effort to push him aside?

BONUS QUESTIONS: How will the results affect Trump’s standing with GOP voters? If Republicans win decisively, how will Trump explain the Democratic failure to steal this election? If Democrats do better than expected, will he use it to fuel his election conspiracy theories? Will Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis secure a double-digit victory in Florida (a state Trump won by just three points) and use it to argue he is better positioned to lead the GOP to victory in 2024? And do any stars emerge from Tuesday’s vote who could be potential running mates for the next Republican nominee — or future nominees themselves?

We’ll have answers to these, and other questions, shortly.