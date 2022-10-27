Q&A with district clerk, JP candidates

Today, The Eagle completes its look at county races with questions and answers for the Republican and Democratic candidates for district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4.

The Eagle sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races in which Democrats face Republicans.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 election continues through Nov. 4 at five locations:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

Here is a look at candidates for Brazos County district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4, in ballot order: