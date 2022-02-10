 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Wanda J. Watson, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner
Q&A: Wanda J. Watson, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner

Four people are seeking the opportunity to replace Irma Cauley as Precinct 4 Brazos County commissioner.

Cauley has served on the commissioners court since 2009, when she was appointed to replace her late husband, Carey Cauley, who served as Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years.

Irma Cauley announced in September that she was retiring from the court after so many years of faithful service.

Running to replace her are Prentiss E. Madison Sr., Wanda J. Watson, Ann Boney and Roy Flores.

In November, the winner of the Precinct 4 Democratic commissioner’s race will face Timothy Delasandro, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Candidates were given word limits for each answer, and if they exceeded those limits, their answer was trimmed.

Early voting begins Monday.

Wanda J. Watson

WANDA J. WATSON

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

My number one priority as your Brazos County Commissioner will be to ensure every resident knows their county government is working for them. I will advocate for county business to be open and transparent and prioritize building our most basic needs – such as good roads, providing broadband access to underserved areas, and access to public healthcare resources. Residents deserve to know what is being done for them. Elected officials must listen to the residents and create channels to gain feedback and proactively listen to citizen concerns and needs. Community engagement promotes effective communication in local government creates trust in its citizens.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

To ensure all of Brazos County is successful, I believe that we must address the needs of every precinct to the standard that is needed. As leaders, we must recognize that certain areas need more investment on certain projects, such as road maintenance or funding for the local Justice of the Peace court. In comparison, other parts of Brazos County may need more support for public safety or COVID-19 resources. Recognizing these disparities and working to address the issues is important for a well-function count government.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

As county commissioner, I will strive to deliver excellence and tangible results for residents. This will require crafting partnerships across our region, working with state leaders, and local governments. With over three decades in management experience at Texas A&M, I know how to bring people to together to build the strongest solution.

For example, I will strongly advocate to bring together medical resources from across the Brazos Valley to improve access to mental healthcare and drug treatment in Brazos County.

Additionally, I believe that we can improve our bonds with local municipalities to not only ensure the needs of residents are being met, but innovate ways to improve quality of life, including maintaining good roads and attracting jobs.

