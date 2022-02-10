Q&A: Wanda J. Watson, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner

Four people are seeking the opportunity to replace Irma Cauley as Precinct 4 Brazos County commissioner.

Cauley has served on the commissioners court since 2009, when she was appointed to replace her late husband, Carey Cauley, who served as Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years.

Irma Cauley announced in September that she was retiring from the court after so many years of faithful service.

Running to replace her are Prentiss E. Madison Sr., Wanda J. Watson, Ann Boney and Roy Flores.

In November, the winner of the Precinct 4 Democratic commissioner’s race will face Timothy Delasandro, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Candidates were given word limits for each answer, and if they exceeded those limits, their answer was trimmed.

Early voting begins Monday.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words