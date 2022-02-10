Q&A: Silas Garrett Jr., candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

As for what I can see, the commissioners and other government entities do communicate with each other, though as your county commissioner, I would continue to look for ways to improve communication with all county departments. I want to get the community’s input to be able to express their concerns to the appropriate departments in the county. The commissioners need to have as much information as possible to help our local government reach the goals for our county. The commissioners should be able to help prioritize projects in the county to keep the community and local government working together. Therefore, meetings with local communities are important for our future in Brazos County. As Commissioner, I will be upfront with citizens and express their concerns to the appropriate county department.