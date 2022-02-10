 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Silas Garrett Jr., candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner
Q&A: Silas Garrett Jr., candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

Silas Garrett Jr.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Community involvement is the number one priority for Precinct 2. As your County Commissioner, I will be very involved with the community on issues happening in our precinct. I believe the residents want to be kept in the loop on any updates or plans for road and bridge, budgeting items, inter-structure, and all departments for our Precinct. As Commissioner, I would like to have regular meetings with the communities in my precinct to keep everyone up to date as well as provide a space for residents to bring their concerns. By having these meetings, it will allow residents in Precinct 2 to know that their voice matters, and their concerns will be addressed.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

All county funds are a budget issue. When the budget is made for the year, all departments put in a request for what is needed for that year. The Commissioners Court reviews the requests and makes appropriate decisions on what the needs are for that year. One precinct may need more one year, while another precinct may need more the next year. The commissioners need to look at the county as in on e cohesive entity rather than separate precincts. As your Precinct 2 County Commissioner, it would be my responsibility to know the needs of the precinct and advocate for those to be met through the budget.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

As for what I can see, the commissioners and other government entities do communicate with each other, though as your county commissioner, I would continue to look for ways to improve communication with all county departments. I want to get the community’s input to be able to express their concerns to the appropriate departments in the county. The commissioners need to have as much information as possible to help our local government reach the goals for our county. The commissioners should be able to help prioritize projects in the county to keep the community and local government working together. Therefore, meetings with local communities are important for our future in Brazos County. As Commissioner, I will be upfront with citizens and express their concerns to the appropriate county department.

