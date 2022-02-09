Q&A: Russ Ford, incumbent candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it?

Brazos County has more than 480 miles of roads of which a large percentage are in Pct. 2. Almost 92 miles of that are unpaved gravel roads. As the Commissioners Court liaison to Road and Bridge my responsibility is not only to secure funding for construction from the Court but to assist our Right of Way staff in securing at least 70 feet of right of way to construct roads to County Standards. I have also worked to be fair to the firms who are building roads to assure they are not being held to a different set of standards than what was approved by Commissioners Court. I am currently working on a resolution for a voluntary program with oilfield companies to repair damage done building new site locations. In addition, our Sheriff’s Dept. deputies who patrol those roads must be paid equitably with local police departments.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words