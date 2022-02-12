Q&A: Roy Brantley, candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2

Does Brazos County need an additional court at law? Why or why not? 150 word limit A cursory answer would be “Yes.” With a growing population in Brazos County, it is easy to say “Yes.” CCL2 had 2533 cases pending at the end of 2021, while CCL1 had 2772 cases pending at the end of the year.

Plato said, “A good decision is based on knowledge and not numbers.”

It seems wise to have all the Judges and Magistrates meet to discuss case load issues. Brazos County taxpayers’ funds support the Courts, it is wise to meet with the County Judge to obtain a strategy as to how to evaluate the most efficient and cost-effective approach to address any increase in population and caseloads. We are in this together, and it seems wise to address this together.

My efforts will be to serve the people, serve the attorneys, and serve the Law by working diligently to keep justice from being delayed.

Are cases before the Brazos County Courts at Law heard in a timely fashion? If not, how would you address that issue? 150 word limit