Q&A: Roy Brantley, candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2

Does Brazos County need an additional court at law? Why or why not? 150 word limit A cursory answer would be “Yes.” With a growing population in Brazos County, it is easy to say “Yes.” CCL2 had 2533 cases pending at the end of 2021, while CCL1 had 2772 cases pending at the end of the year.
Plato said, “A good decision is based on knowledge and not numbers.”
It seems wise to have all the Judges and Magistrates meet to discuss case load issues. Brazos County taxpayers’ funds support the Courts, it is wise to meet with the County Judge to obtain a strategy as to how to evaluate the most efficient and cost-effective approach to address any increase in population and caseloads. We are in this together, and it seems wise to address this together.
My efforts will be to serve the people, serve the attorneys, and serve the Law by working diligently to keep justice from being delayed.
Are cases before the Brazos County Courts at Law heard in a timely fashion? If not, how would you address that issue? 150 word limit
With the County Courts at Law each having over 2,500 pending cases at the end of the year last year (2021), one could easily say they are not. However, as an active Brazos County Bar member and former President, that is not what I hear from the attorneys. Nevertheless, as a County Court at Law Judge, my plan will be to model the Court after Former District Court Judge Tavis Bryan. He implemented status conferences to ensure that the cases on his docket kept moving. My thoughts would be to target the older cases with status conferences to determine how they can be disposed of or moved.
Judge Bryan has said, “Justice delayed is justice not served.”
There are many ways to approach a case, and I will respect the attorneys with their handling of their particular cases. I do believe communication is a key to keep justice moving forward.
Does the court receive adequate support from Brazos County? If not, what more is needed? 150 limit
The two County Courts at Law have excellent staff and that is an indication to me of good court support. Additionally, there are excellent Magistrates to help with the caseloads. The county also provides a guardianship expert to help the courts with the very serious and time-consuming guardianships.
The County Courts were able to adapt to the Texas Supreme Court Orders dealing with COVID-19 and their restrictions. The Courts were able to utilize zoom to keep justice moving forward even with the COVID-19 restrictions. I made a presentation to the Brazos County Bar Association regarding handling juries and hearings during COVID-19.
It was clear to me, that the County Judge and Judges worked together to utilize the Brazos Center and larger courtrooms to accommodate the litigants, the attorneys, and the juries. This is evidence of efficient cost-effective support from the County.