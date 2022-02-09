Q&A: Ronnie Vitulli, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Managing proper growth and the cost of that growth. In Precinct 2 many small neighborhoods are being developed and the expectation from the developer and the homeowner is for the county to take over the maintenance cost of these roads. This will have to be properly managed. Honest communication from the Commissioners is imperative. We will have to watch expenses to lower the tax rate which is my goal. With a growing community comes challenges. Is there adequate fire and police protection? As Mayor of Kurten I proposed having a satellite sheriffs office in the Kurten/Wixon Valley area. With growth we will need additional fire support. As the mayor of a newly formed city my experience will be an advantage for me as County Commissioner as the county grows.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words