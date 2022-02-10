 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Prentiss Madison, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner
Q&A: Prentiss Madison, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner

Four people are seeking the opportunity to replace Irma Cauley as Precinct 4 Brazos County commissioner.

Cauley has served on the commissioners court since 2009, when she was appointed to replace her late husband, Carey Cauley, who served as Precinct 4 commissioner for 14 years.

Irma Cauley announced in September that she was retiring from the court after so many years of faithful service.

Running to replace her are Prentiss E. Madison Sr., Wanda J. Watson, Ann Boney and Roy Flores.

In November, the winner of the Precinct 4 Democratic commissioner’s race will face Timothy Delasandro, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Candidates were given word limits for each answer, and if they exceeded those limits, their answer was trimmed.

Early voting begins Monday.

PRENTISS E. MADISON Jr.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Speaking with some of the residents of the county I think the number one priority is the residents. Having an open line of communication with the residents for their concerns. To fix this I would have an open door policy to listen and follow up their concerns.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

I believe the county is being very responsible with the funds they distribute through the precincts.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

The city of Bryan and Brazos County jointly own the Texas Triangle Park which is overseen by the Bryan Brazos County Economic Development Foundation, a joint board of city and county employees. Also Brazos County Sheriff Department work with the City of Bryan to restore Grandview Cemetery by providing trustee labor. Which the city reimbursed the county for labor.

