Q&A: Mark Maltsberger, candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2

Does Brazos County need an additional court at law? Why or why not? 150 words An additional County Court at Law (“CCL”) is not needed at this time.
The CCLs are assisted by three courts; a Magistrate that handles most family law cases, another Magistrate that handles the ministerial criminal court matters (arraignments, pretrial dockets, entry of pleas of guilty, and hearings on motions to revoke probation), and an Associate Judge that handles child support cases under Title IV-D of the Texas Family Code. When these associate courts function at their highest and best use, the elected Judge has needed time to try contested cases to a jury, contested cases where the parties have waived a jury, handle probate and guardianship matters, rule on pretrial motions filed in criminal or civil cases, appeals from justice of peace courts, and condemnation cases.
Are cases before the Brazos County courts at law heard in a timely fashion? If not, how would you address that issue? 150 words
If that question was asked three years ago, my answer would be very different.
The axiom that justice delayed is justice denied never had to address the uncertainties of the COVID universe.
Will litigants and attorneys be ill or subject to quarantine, unable to attend court when scheduled?
Obviously, public health concerns override court appearances. The justice system creatively addressed these realities with new flexible systems that allow for remote appearance via teleconference when timely requested.
In my court (as allowed by the Texas Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration), I plan to continue to utilize this technology to streamline the court’s docket and allow more cases to be heard in a timely fashion.
This process allows the court’s docket to move forward without additional delay.
Does the court receive adequate support from Brazos County? If not, what more is needed? 150 words
Brazos County Commissioner’s Court approved a budget of $762,357 for CCL#2 for 2022. That budget includes salaries and benefits for five employees, operational costs, service contracts and professional services for the court.
As a small business owner since 2004, I understand the pressure of maintaining a budget, making personnel decisions, efficiently streamlining costs, and recognizing the outstanding efforts of people who work with me (not for me). Any organization has a boss in charge; employees function best when part of a team working toward a common goal rather than an administration where edicts come from on high and staff ideas are ignored.