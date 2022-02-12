Q&A: Mark Maltsberger, candidate for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2

Will litigants and attorneys be ill or subject to quarantine, unable to attend court when scheduled?

Obviously, public health concerns override court appearances. The justice system creatively addressed these realities with new flexible systems that allow for remote appearance via teleconference when timely requested.

In my court (as allowed by the Texas Supreme Court and the Office of Court Administration), I plan to continue to utilize this technology to streamline the court’s docket and allow more cases to be heard in a timely fashion.

This process allows the court’s docket to move forward without additional delay.

Does the court receive adequate support from Brazos County? If not, what more is needed?

Brazos County Commissioner’s Court approved a budget of $762,357 for CCL#2 for 2022. That budget includes salaries and benefits for five employees, operational costs, service contracts and professional services for the court.