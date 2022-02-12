Q&A: Loretta Montoya Garcia, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace

A call-out is one of the most important functions of the Office. Over my years of working with former Brazos County Justices of the Peace I have learned that a call-out can be a very emotional and sometimes dangerous duty. Being available to Law Enforcement on a call-out creates confidence and trust between the two. A call-out can be a time that the JP is available to reassure a family in their time of loss. As Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, I will take my turn in the on-call rotation and can be available to another precinct in an emergency.