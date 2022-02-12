 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Loretta Montoya Garcia, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace
Q&A: Loretta Montoya Garcia, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace

LM Garcia

Garcia

Does the Precinct 4 JP office have adequate funding? Having been part of the teams of former Brazos County Justices of the Peace and participating in the budgeting process, I have learned that elected officials must do the most with tax payer money.

Government entities everywhere are struggling during times like these and are having to make cuts. As Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, I will respect the tax payer dollar and will ensure the Office performs at its fullest capacity with whatever funding it is provided.

Does the precinct need extended office hours for the convenience of the public?

My 25 years of experience working in Brazos County Justice of the Peace offices have taught me that being open for business when you’re supposed to be open is convenient for the public. Extending hours puts a burden on other Courthouse personnel. A Justice of the Peace is a servant of the people. Having the office door unlocked during normal business hours, having a person at the counter, and a real person answering the phone restores the confidence of the public, law enforcement, and attorneys. As Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, I will make this happen.

How would you handle call-outs in other parts of the county?

A call-out is one of the most important functions of the Office. Over my years of working with former Brazos County Justices of the Peace I have learned that a call-out can be a very emotional and sometimes dangerous duty. Being available to Law Enforcement on a call-out creates confidence and trust between the two. A call-out can be a time that the JP is available to reassure a family in their time of loss. As Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, I will take my turn in the on-call rotation and can be available to another precinct in an emergency.

