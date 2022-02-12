 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Darrell Booker. candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace
Q&A: Darrell Booker. candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace

Darrell Booker

Booker

Does the Precinct 4 JP office have adequate funding? 

I feel that they do have adequate funding.

Does the precinct need extended office hours for the convenience of the public?

Yes, the hours should be extended at least once a week to accommodate for those that work during the day.

How would you handle call-outs in other parts of the county?

I would involve all of the Justices of the Peace for the call-outs so it would be organize in a way that all Justices would handle it equally and someone would be available always after normal hours. This is something that requires all the Justices of the Peace to be involved.

