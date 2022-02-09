 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Chuck Konderla, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner
Q&A: Chuck Konderla, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words

Priority number one is preparing for our future. The current proposed path for I-14 travels through Precinct 2. The Aggie Highway is coming just to the South of Brazos County. The demands on our first responders, infrastructure, and county services will be unprecedented. I will continue collaborating with our first responders to fund their needs to serve the community. I will work with county staff to work ahead of future service and infrastructure needs to avoid playing catch-up. I will build upon my proven record of bringing people together to encourage local business and recruit high-tech jobs to Brazos County for 2050. Additionally, I will work to lower the tax rate a fifth time as a locally elected citizen. I will collaborate with our state senator and state representatives to fight increasing property valuations and gain control of what we pay in taxes.

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

Funds are allocated across four unique precincts with very different needs. For example, Precinct 4 is home to multiple county facilities including the county courts, the road & bridge department, the Sheriff’s office, and the county jail. Precinct 2 houses the Expo Center, tax office, appraisal office, and maintains over 50% of the roads in the county. The question I ask myself is, “Are County funds serving all citizens in the four unique precincts?” My belief is, yes.

The county serves all citizens by providing critical services and resources such as funding law enforcement and public safety agencies, maintaining roads and bridges, analyzing and planning infrastructure requirements, and assisting with developing positive economic growth. All services are prioritized based on what is best for the county and delivered with no bias among the precincts.

I believe an effective commissioner should listen to the taxpayers, identify issues, and resolve problems. He or

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

Absolutely. I have witnessed it first-hand.

As both a city council member and county commissioner, I played an integral role in the formation and passing of the Interlocal Agreement between both cities and Brazos County to establish collaboration in the Biomedical Corridor. I worked with the leaders from both cities, the university and the county, to draft and ultimately pass the Kyle Field Agreement, which kept Kyle Field operational during a two-year period of redevelopment.

As a councilman, I worked directly with Judge Peters and Commissioner Sammy Catalena on the Bryan-Brazos Economic Development Council which was instrumental in developing the Triangle Industrial Park which helped attract high-tech companies (Fuji Bio) and light manufacturing firms (Axis Pipe and Tube).

Additionally, first responders from Bryan, College Station, Wixon Valley, and Kurten have collaborative agreements with their emergency call center and support agreements to protect all residents of Brazos County.

I will always champion improvement, but Brazos County is a special community of cooperation.

