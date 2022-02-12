 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Q&A: Celina Vasquez, incumbent candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace
Q&A: Celina Vasquez, incumbent candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 justice of the peace

Celina Vasquez

Does the Precinct 4 JP office have adequate funding? 150 words No. The funding needs for this court include having adequate staff to deal with the backlog of cases in precinct 4. An additional staff member would help reduce the backlog of cases. We have worked towards advocating for the necessary resources to bring Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 to the level of the other justice of the peace courts. For example, the $331,347.00 that was adopted for the 2022 budget is significantly lower than the other courts.

Does the precinct need extended office hours for the convenience of the public? Explain. 150 words

Yes, our office has worked hard to provide more access to justice and transparency in the court by providing an evening during the week to give residents in the precinct an opportunity to access the court. Working class families need extended hours to access their court after 5:00 p.m.

We also provide zoom hearings as an option for families that are unable to take time off from work during the day to travel to the court. Zoom hearings save time and money for the customer and increase efficiency.

How would you handle call-outs in other parts of the county? 150 words

The goal is to provide back-up and support when available to other parts of the county. It is important to foster and maintain the confidence of the community in our courts, it is important that the public have a good feeling about the most “grassroots” court in our system and assist in time of need. I possess a tireless work ethic and respond 24/7 as needed.

