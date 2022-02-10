Q&A: Ann Boney, candidate for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner

Are county funds being distributed equitably among the four precincts? If not, how would you address the situation? 150 words

I believe there is an attempt to equitably fund departments, projects, and initiatives across Brazos County equally, but we must do better. Precinct 4 needs the strongest, battle tested advocate that will put every effort into ensuring that our precinct is not forgotten in the budget process, or in distributing resources. Our actions need to match our words. There are substantial differences in funding supporting Precinct 4 services and functions that have been brought to my attention. I would first seek to bring all parties together to build consensus toward a solution. Precinct 4 can count on me to fight for what’s best for us, and to build consensus with other commissioners toward solutions. My experience serving on the Bryan Civil Service Commission, the Brazos Valley Workforce Solutions Board, and the Joint Reflief Funding Review Committee are examples of my service tackling complex issues and building consensus toward solutions.

Is there adequate cooperation between the Commissioners Court and other government entities? If not, how would you fix that? 150 words

I believe there is cooperation, good faith, and strong effort by many to ensure our government works seamlessly across Brazos County. I believe we can always do better. In the almost four decades that I have called Brazos County home, I have become known as a champion of causes that I believe in and an advocate for those most vulnerable, or those that feel as if they are not being heard. Throughout my 24 years as President of the NAACP, 28 years as staff in the Benz School of Floral Design at TAMU, and a lifetime of serving my faith community, I learned that mutual respect and good communication are the cornerstone to solving so many problems. In the NAACP, we could not be successful in bringing about change simply by the force of one, but with the dialogue, mutual respect, good communication, and consensus, so much more is possible.