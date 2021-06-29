Put politics aside and compromise

As conservative as Coverdell was, he teamed up with Sen. Ted Kennedy on the education overhaul known as No Child Left Behind.

If you have ever put money into a 529 savings account for a child’s education, you can thank Coverdell and Kennedy for the compromise that created it.

How did a Georgia conservative and a Massachusetts liberal come together to legislate on an issue so fundamental to both?

Molly Dye, Coverdell’s longtime chief of staff, said the senator originally learned the Art of Getting What You Can during his 15 years in the Georgia state Senate, when he was one of just five Republicans in the 55-member chamber.

“If you had an idea, you had to go and convince and talk to the person to say, ‘Here is the concept. Here’s an idea. Let’s think about this,’” she said. “That skill was learned.”

Once he was in Washington, Dye said Coverdell relied on face-to-face meetings with other senators, instead of meetings between staff, to find areas where a deal could get done.

“He would call the other senator on the phone, but he wouldn’t discuss it on the phone,” Dye said. “He would say, ‘You got a couple of minutes? Let me come see you.”