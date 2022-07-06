Public schools best bet for the future

More and more, we are becoming a divided nation.

How do we start to heal as a community, state and nation? At least to the point where individuals of all races, backgrounds and economic circumstances get to know each other without fear or anger?

Is there really any better place, especially for our youth, than a high-quality, well-run public school?

My wife and I and our four children are products of public schools. My children all went to Bryan schools from kindergarten through high school graduation and moved on to college, post-graduate degrees, and wonderful families and careers.

I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Bryan schools. I have served on the Bryan Board of Trustees for more than 32 years.

My years of service on the Texas Association of School Boards Legislative Advisory Council have given me insight into what goes on in public schools throughout Texas.

I continue to believe that strong, well-supported public schools guided by elected school boards who listen and learn from parents and students are our best hope for preserving what is already good about this state and nation, and for mending what is broken.

It is not a stretch to say that Texas public schools are under attack. Any institution run by humans will make mistakes, and will make some people mad, even when the humans do the right thing.

Some people, for various reasons which aren’t always based on fact, would rather divert essential funding from public schools through vouchers, tax credits, and other methods, rather than focus on making a good thing better.

Unlike public schools, which must be accountable to the voters at both the state and local level, non-public schools are not held to the rigorous standards set by the state and are free to exclude any student who, for any reason, is not easy to educate.

They should not receive, directly or indirectly, public tax dollars.

I don’t always agree with how public school funding is spent, even in our own district. But I am confident that most school boards, including ours, try very hard to allocate funds in a way that will provide a great opportunity for success for every child — no exceptions —from those with learning disabilities of every type to the most gifted high achiever.

It is rewarding but very hard work, and some teachers, administrators, and support staff are responding to the stress and relentless unjustified criticism from some vocal factions by leaving the profession in record numbers.

It is wrong to judge all public schools by the highly publicized actions in some schools and districts — usually in other states — which create justified concern for many parents. Any board or individual board member not willing always to put children first should be voted out of office.

If a problem exists at the state level, the same remedy is available.

I remain firmly convinced that public schools are a treasure rooted in the belief that every child, without exception, deserves a chance at a great education.

Certainly imperfect, but a treasure nevertheless. It seems absurd to suggest that we could have become a beacon of freedom and hope without public schools.

In the present social and political environment, however, they have become expendable to some and relegated to second-class status by others.

We all should help mend what needs mending, including the need to compensate and otherwise treat teachers as the professionals they are, and ask our elected officials to do the same.