President is no FDR

In fact, in his first 100 days, FDR signed 76 bills into law. A record that still stands to this day.

By contrast, in his first 100 days, Biden signed only 11 bills into law, which is one of the lowest numbers in modern history. For comparison sake, President Donald Trump signed 28. President Barack Obama: 14. President Bill Clinton: 22.

And, Biden has had the advantage of Democrats being in charge of both houses of Congress.

By this benchmark alone, comparing Biden to FDR is a farce.

Yet, whether or not one agrees with FDR’s New Deal policies, it is beyond dispute that FDR’s first 100 days in the Oval Office were monumental in terms of passing big legislation to address the Great Depression.

Like FDR, Biden inherited a nation in crisis. However, within his first 100 days in office, all Biden has done is pass one gargantuan spending bill: The American Recovery Plan.

It is true that Biden has proposed two other enormous spending bills — The American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan — but the odds of those bills making it through Congress and to the Resolute Desk seems remote right now.