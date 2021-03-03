Political ambitions of Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz may collide

Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, both Republicans, would be better off politically if Texas hadn’t frozen over for several days in February.

Abbott tops the chain of people responsible for managing the state’s electric power grid to prevent it from freezing.

The governor appoints the three-member Public Utility Commission (PUC), which oversees the Energy Reliability Commission of Texas, which is charged with assessing the state’s power systems to keep the lights on.

Both Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz are presumed up for election — Abbott in 2022, for a third four-year term; and Cruz in 2024, for either president or another six years in the Senate — or both.

It’s legal in Texas to have your name on the ballot for president or vice-president while also running for another office.

During two busy days of emergency Senate and House committee hearings last week about the power outages, legislators sought to find out what the heck happened, and why.

They pressed ERCOT’s CEO Bill Magness and the council’s members with tough questions, and grilled PUC members.