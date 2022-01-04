Playing the money game in Washington

In 2022, “half of the families currently using nonparental childcare” would be affected.

Despite this, the Biden plan to subsidize childcare was praised as being a compassionate attempt to help working families — particularly working mothers — balance the responsibilities of child-rearing against the need to earn a living.

Few of the commentators who opined favorably on the supposed upside of the issue had much if anything to say about the problems the new program would create for those who suddenly found it twice as expensive to have someone look after their kids while they were at work.

We’ve been down this road before. Obamacare, which was supposed to make health care more affordable, surprised a lot of people who backed it until their premiums went up and their plans, which the president repeatedly promised they could keep if they liked them, were canceled.

It’s a good thing Manchin killed the bill and advised his Democratic colleagues to start over again. It was crafted poorly by people who put it together to address political rather than economic or social concerns, something that is often the case with major pieces of legislation these days.

