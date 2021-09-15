Pay or penalize the unvaccinated?

Research into behavioral economics does show that incentives work in some cases. A study conducted by the Mayo Clinic found that participants in a weight-loss program lost more and stayed with the program longer when paid to do so. Researchers at Harvard Medical School got similar success in getting people to quit smoking.

In Canada a few years ago, private business partnered with government to operate “Carrot Rewards,” a program that essentially paid people to walk more. It utilized an app that measured steps and issued payoffs in the form of points used for merchandise. People walked so much that the funding ran out and the program folded.

For the most part, however, these reward-based programs are conducted among folks who wanted to change; the money reenforces their views rather than modifying them.

During the pandemic, government efforts to pay the unvaccinated have had only modest success. Ohio’s “Vax-a-Million” lottery was among the more effective programs, at least for a few weeks, but other state and local payoffs have not fared as well.