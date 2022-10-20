Paul Torres, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

In my opinion each district is represented very well and each councilman has made it clear that he will do what’s best for his district and the City Of Bryan. In regards to funding from my understanding each district is treated fairly when it comes to sharing funds.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

Yes, I feel all public voices have been treated with respect and dignity. This is the duty of all councilman to listen to both sides of the story when any concerns are brought to attention from the public. To listen with an open mind to best fit an accurate decision. Yes

What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

If elected I’d like to work on infrastructure, city streets, ditches, sidewalks etc. Another goal of mine is to support the fire and police department in regards to safety. Giving them the tools they need to do their jobs for example ambulances firetrucks apparatus, hiring good applicants. Affordable housing is something that our city needs to continue working on and this is what I would do if elected. Giving citizens the opportunity of the American dream which is owning your own home is on the fore front of my agenda. Bringing better paying jobs to district 1 and also into the City Of Bryan as a whole. I will fight to continue funding for fiestas Patrias, amigos senior citizen organization and little league west baseball.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I am a long tome resident of Bryan area, I’m a graduate of Texas A&M University class of 2002. I have served on the Parks and Recreation board, building standard coding commission board, and I am currently serving on the planning and zoning board all for the City of Bryan. I am also on the board for the BCS Hispanic Fourm scholarship fund organization.