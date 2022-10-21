Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

No they don’t listen. They never reply; nor resolve any problems.

If they would have listened, the citizens would have a beautiful park, a water park with a lazy river, river walk with waterfalls over rocks down to the lake, fishing, swimming, a nine hole golf course, green space, mature trees, wildlife, nature trails. No concrete. Similar to the new TAMU campus park.

All started six years ago. Clean up country club lake. Restore Bryan Municipal Golf Course for the 100 year anniversary 2022.

Manager & City Council said No. Would cost millions to clean up arsenic lake.

Manager & City Council closed Golf Course because it was badly managed and Loosing Money —

Putting millions into Bankrupt Briarcrest. Citizens received huge debts. Beloved Bryan Municpal was debt free, belonging to Citizens.

Spending millions destroying public parkland (Commercialized; Big Shots Golf, Legends Event Center)

Wealthy districts first, poor districts last.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

Q2. Pt1.

Can’t get any Respect.

I am the Record holder for being told to shut up and sit down.

City Council & City Manager are too busy trying to convince the Citizens that there “pet projects destroying public parkland”—putting commercial businesses Big Shots Golf, Legends Event Center, Heads & Beds over Citizens needs and wants.

Q2 Pt2.

Again, City Council will not listen. Citizens needs should come first. What the Citizens want should be properly considered by the City Council. Instead of the City Council telling Citizens what they want.

The Citizens have many needs, wants and good ideals. Such as Amenities, Entertainment, Recreation, Senior Citizen Center, Community Center and a Civil Center. Suggestion: We Convert the Legends Event Center into a Event & Community Center similar to the Lincoln center in College Station to be Used by All Citizens and the Public.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Clean up Bryan; some areas need attention.

Tiny Home Subdivision for Low income, Seniors, Disabled, Veterans and Students. CTEC can build these units that can replace mobile homes within City Limits. Taking care of All Citizens that need help.

Build a Waterpark.

Traffic problems: Widen/Straighten Villa Maria, turning lanes at South College and Texas Ave.

Modernize, Personalize Public Transportation—Lyft, Uber Ride Sharing. Better for environment and economics. No more empty Buses Running Routes.

The Future is EVTOL Transportation. Bryan first to have Air Taxi’s. Downtown to Kyle Field and Rellis Campus. CTE can build these vehicles.

Paths & Trails for Small Vehicles, Bikes and pedestrians using utility easements that will connect parks and streets. All transportation will be safer.

No more Round-about’s or raised mediums.

Build new railroad overpass at Groesbeck.

Widen Leonard Road.

The Future of Economic Development is the West side & Rellis Campus.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I have many years of Experience in Building & Property Development, Construction Company, Saw Mill to owning Rental Property, Restaurant, RV Park, Carpet Cleaning business.

I ain also an Airplane Pilot and Flight Instructor.

I will bring to City Council Common Sense amd Wisdom.

I believe, Morality is doing the right thing no matter what you are told.

I believe, Obedience is doing what you are told no matter what is right.

No more “We did it legal and made it right” when it was “Morally wrong.” Vote For Patrick. Working for the Citizens