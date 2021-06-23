Passing bills more important than winning

WASHINGTON — Why are so many Democrats hellbent on shunning bipartisanship and ramming trillions in spending through Congress on party-line votes? Why are they pushing to get rid of the filibuster so they can pass the most radical elements of their agenda over Republican objections — even though it would strip them of the ability to block GOP legislation when they return to the minority?

For the answer, just look at the Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision to uphold Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act, which Senate Democrats passed in 2010 on a party-line vote, has faced three Supreme Court challenges and multiple efforts to repeal it in Congress. Yet more than a decade later — despite periods of unified Republican government and the appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices — the law still is standing.

The lesson for Democrats is clear: Government is a one-way ratchet. Once a new entitlement program is created, it never gets dismantled. So, if you believe in big government, compromise is foolish. You should go for broke whenever you have power — because while doing so may cost you power temporarily, the gains you make will be permanent.