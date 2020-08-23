Parks fulfill a basic need in all of us

I have always liked parks. They come in an endless variety of sizes, shapes, locations and uses.
On one extreme there are the magnificent national parks of immense natural beauty and grandeur beyond description — places so unique that they have been described as “America’s best idea.” Directed by the gifted Ken Burns, the documentary that traces the evolution of our national parks is noteworthy (shop.pbs.org). The National Parks: America’s Best Idea is a lofty title when you consider the many great ideas that have originated in this wonderful country that we call America.
On the other extreme, my first experience with parks was growing up on a dirt street on the west side of Abilene in the 1950s. This was during the height of a legendary drought in a land that does not see much rain even in normal times. Our simple frame house, which had no air conditioning, was tiny in comparison to today’s homes. A few mesquite trees provided meager shade for the yard. However, I have very fond memories of that place. Our yard was contiguous to a tract of park land located along Cat Claw Creek. Maybe 10 acres in total, this scrub mesquite forest along the red clay banks of the mostly dry stream was a magical place of discovery, adventure and mischief for neighborhood kids.
Memories were made in that small piece of heaven. Some of those are better left untold.
One of my favorite places now is Parkway Park in College Station. Located in the vicinity of Munson Avenue and Francis Drive, this quiet little park offers a small slice of natural beauty along the busy Munson Avenue that brings a smile each time I pass. I always look for the first spring blooms of mountain laurel, followed by the summer crape myrtles and then the brilliant show of the fall cypress and pistache lining the drainage way. It is hidden gem in this old Eastside neighborhood.
Our community truly is blessed to have an excellent system of parks. Over the years, strong leaders of both Bryan and College Station have carefully invested in parks to improve the quality of life and to enhance economic development. This required careful planning and dedication throughout many decades to create facilities and spaces that now are enjoyed by our residents as well as visitors to the community. From scenic Lake Bryan on the western edge of the Bryan to the natural trails in Lick Creek Park on the eastern side of College Station, this community now has an extensive system of parks, greenways and trails. Collectively,
Bryan and College Station residents enjoy more than 100 developed parks and more than 3,000 acres of parkland.
In addition, Texas A&M also has invested heavily in the development of several unique park areas on the main campus.
There are countless other parks throughout the United States that are developed by local cities, counties, states and other organizations such as river authorities and the Corps of Engineers. In addition, parks are developed by private corporations and residential communities for the benefit of their homeowners.
Some parks are developed for specific purposes such as athletic programs or special events. Others are intended for more passive uses such as walking, biking or the enjoyment of nature. All parks, large and small, have one common denominator that applies equally to the mighty Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks as it does to the tiny Parkway Park in College Station.
That commonality is the people who use them. Never have parks been more important than now. They offer a calm respite from heavy concerns of pandemic, rioting and seemingly constant strife that we endure on the daily news shows.
Thanks to our local leaders, past and present, for their wisdom and courage to make the difficult choices that provide well-being for us all.
As the community grows, the demands for service likewise increase. Planning for future generations is critical to preserve the high quality of life now enjoyed by our residents. Parks are a key component — along with other significant institutions such as schools and churches — that make up the very soul of a community.
For this, and many other things, we truly are blessed here in Bryan and College Station.
There are no great cities without great parks.
Life is better outdoors!
Steve Beachy is the former director of College Station Parks and Recreation. Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station is named in his honor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!