Pardons harm America in the world

Never mind that Blackwater was the most notorious of the private U.S. security contractors hired by the State Department to supplement U.S. military forces. Heavily armed, operating with near-impunity, the security company’s black SUVs regularly barreled through Baghdad streets, forcing Iraqi cars off the road and firing if they moved too slowly. (I will never forget the day my Iraqi translator burst into my Baghdad hotel in tears because contractors had shot into the car stuck in front of him in a traffic jam, killing the driver, whose 2-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat.)

According to the FBI investigation and numerous eyewitness accounts, on Sept. 16, 2007, the Blackwater contractors “opened fire with machine guns and grenade launchers on unarmed civilians,” even though no one fired at them first. They shot blindly into taxis, buses and private cars stuck in traffic and unable to escape the shooting.

The first victims were a young medical student, and his physician mother; he was shot behind the wheel and she burned to death when a grenade was tossed into their car. In the car behind, the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ali Kinani, was shot in the head.

One of the Blackwater team, who pleaded guilty and wasn’t pardoned, swore that “none of these victims was an insurgent and many were shot while … attempting to flee.”