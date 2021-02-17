Pandemic exposes health discrimination

This means discriminating in favor of minorities today to remedy past inequities.

Now comes the moral quandary: prioritizing who gets the COVID vaccine first and who must wait.

Racial justice activists have called for distribution priorities that would move the vulnerable elderly down the list, not up. The “problem” is that the elderly are too white.

Harald Schmidt of the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics put it like this: “Society is structured in a way that enables them (white people) to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

Schmidt and others argue that millions of “essential workers” (an ill-defined category if ever there was one) should receive priority over the elderly because they’re disproportionately “people of color.” Maximizing the vaccination of the elderly might save more lives, the activists concede, but the loss of life is offset by the benefits of “leveling the playing field.”