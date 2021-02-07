Pandemic brings needed work og FOAI

Bold steps nearly 50 years ago created a landmark protection for the people’s right to know in Texas.

Lawmakers approved the state’s open records law, now known as the Texas Public Information Act. Born out of a political financial scandal, the act’s aim was to allow Texans to hold public officials accountable.

For the most part, this Texas transparency law has served us well.

It’s essential in many Texans’ routine interactions with their government as they request police reports and school budget documents and so much more. It has been used to expose government action — or inaction — in the wake of hurricanes and floods and turbulent economic times.

Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Public Information Act is having another pivotal moment as Texans try to keep a watch on government during a pandemic.

Where are COVID-19 clusters occurring? Are elderly loved ones safe? What’s the latest on COVID testing and vaccine distribution? How are taxpayer dollars being spent on pandemic aid in our communities?

The Texas Public Information Act is supposed to help us answer these questions of life and death and following the money. But in many cases, governments are using the pandemic itself to ignore them.