Only one contested CS school board race

The Eagle is running answers to questions submitted by the Editorial Board to candidates in contested local races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

All candidates in a race answered the same questions, with a word limit placed on each answer. Answers that exceeded the stated limit were cut off at the limit.

The answers are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing of corrections.

There is one contested races for College Station school board. Positions are assigned numbers for housekeeping only. All College Station school board candidates may live anywhere in the district and all voters in the district may vote in all races.

Terms are for three years.

Here are the candidates in the contested races, in ballot order.

