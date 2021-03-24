Officers upended expectations helping disturbed man

So yes, a lot could have happened last week in Hyattsville, Maryland, when Officers Edgar Andrickson-Franco and Mancini Gaskill responded to a call about a man in a gas-station convenience store, babbling nonsensically. What did happen, according to police, is that they convinced the man to let them go through his phone and find a number for a cousin, who agreed to pick him up.

“While we were waiting for his cousin,” says Andrickson-Franco, “the gentleman kind of just dropped his belongings to the floor. He stopped talking for a period of time and he abruptly sat down on the floor as well. One thing I learned through my training ... was that I needed to get on his level to have a better understanding of what he was going through.” So Andrickson-Franco got down on the floor and engaged the man until the cousin arrived, remaining calm even as the disturbed man berated him.

The officer says that what happened is not out of the ordinary for him or his department, and maybe not. Yet a picture of him, seated cross-legged on the floor with the troubled man, struck such a chord that the story made first local, and then national, news. Small wonder. It represents a model of policing we too seldom get to see.