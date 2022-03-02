Of course Putin attacked in winter

Of course Vladimir Putin attacked in winter. Winter offensives have been a part of the Russian playbook since about the time Hernando de Soto enjoyed a bath at what is now Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Russian winter attacks were also key in turning back invasions from Napoleon and Adolf Hitler.
While Russian troops enjoy the practical advantage of tanks working better on frozen ground than in spring mud, there can be another reason to choose this time of year to war: Ivan the Terrible, the first tsar, would attack his enemies in winter so the survivors would starve or freeze to death.
It is quite possible the current Russian president has the same thing in mind for the Ukrainians.
This level of brutality toward Ukrainians has been done before. In the 1930s, Joseph Stalin confiscated all the Ukrainians’ food in order to break their resistance to his rule. Millions died.
Since Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union for most of the 20th century and part of Russia before that, it is easy for Americans to think of Ukrainians as just another Russian subset. We would be wrong.
I interviewed Ukrainian government officials visiting Texas to study local government structures. They were determinedly anti-Russian, vowing to fight if Russia attempted to crush them. They seem to be men of their word.
Ukraine is a medley of cultural and ethnic groups. Granted those living in the eastern side of the country tend to lean toward Moscow, they are in the minority. While most Ukrainians share some DNA with Russians, those living in the western part of Ukraine orient themselves to the West, thinking of themselves as being European rather than Russian. Putin clearly finds such an independent attitude unacceptable.
We easily can dismiss Putin’s claims that the Ukrainian leaders are Nazis or that he launched this attack to stop genocide, but a brief history of Russian-Ukrainian relations since the breakup of the Soviet Union about 30 years ago offers a sliver of justification.
Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said, “At the time of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine held the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world, including an estimated 1,900 strategic warheads, 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and 44 strategic bombers. By 1996, Ukraine had returned all of its nuclear warheads to Russia in exchange for economic aid and security assurances.”
Those guarantees of Ukrainian independence were by both Russia and the West.
After Russia seized the Crimean peninsula and backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014, Ukraine signed a treaty granting the breakaway provinces a degree of self rule. The ink had not dried on the pact before fighting resumed.
Clearly, Putin believes might makes right. The legal niceties are sufficiently clouded to give him some credibility. Both sides have reneged on their deals.
But Putin getting what he wants at the point of a gun has run into problems. The Ukrainian people are waging a valiant struggle to defend their homes.
Russian people are taking to the streets to protest this unnecessary war. Russians apparently do not share Putin’s dreams of imperial glory at the cost of their ATM card.
One may even wonder if the average soldier in the Russian army has much of a taste for this fight. If 190,000 men are not enough to get the job done, and Putin has to ask the Belarus national guard to step in, one must conclude these are not the same troops who defended Stalingrad or even subdued Hungary and the Check Republic.
The problem with a might-makes-right policy is when you are not as mighty as you thought.
One thing Putin made crystal clear is that he is not impressed with any of the five United States presidents he met or any of the Western European leaders. This is a common mistake dictators make about democratic leaders.
Hitler was able to bully and lie to a succession of Allied leaders beginning with Neville Chamberlain — who declared “peace in our time” — to French premier Paul Renaud. All of them would rather appease Hitler than call his bluff, but the truth is that the populations of France and Britain then would rather give Hitler Austria than go to war.
Hitler learned to his regret, however, that democracies can be much stronger than they appear.
Putin read the affability of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden as weakness. He recognized Donald Trump as a craven cypher who could be bought and used as needed.
One key to the invasion of Ukraine is that Biden will push forward with arms shipments to Ukraine that Trump had delayed. Even Germany is getting in on the act, sending anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.
Ukraine will never be weaker than it is today. Also, the United States is distracted. The Biden administration is under attack over the pandemic and the economy.
If he wanted war with Ukraine, Putin knew the time was now.
Vladimir Putin continues to act like the worst tyrant Europe has seen since Hitler. With dreams of Russian expansion and glory, Putin started this war with much of the same rhetoric Hitler used in 1939 before invading Poland.
Fortunately, Joe Biden has rallied the European alliance to present a unified front. NATO troops are now placed in forward positions and Ukrainians battle bravely.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a lot of friends when he refused a U.S. offer to evacuate, saying, “I need ammunition, not a ride.”