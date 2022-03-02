Of course Putin attacked in winter

Clearly, Putin believes might makes right. The legal niceties are sufficiently clouded to give him some credibility. Both sides have reneged on their deals.

But Putin getting what he wants at the point of a gun has run into problems. The Ukrainian people are waging a valiant struggle to defend their homes.

Russian people are taking to the streets to protest this unnecessary war. Russians apparently do not share Putin’s dreams of imperial glory at the cost of their ATM card.

One may even wonder if the average soldier in the Russian army has much of a taste for this fight. If 190,000 men are not enough to get the job done, and Putin has to ask the Belarus national guard to step in, one must conclude these are not the same troops who defended Stalingrad or even subdued Hungary and the Check Republic.

The problem with a might-makes-right policy is when you are not as mighty as you thought.

One thing Putin made crystal clear is that he is not impressed with any of the five United States presidents he met or any of the Western European leaders. This is a common mistake dictators make about democratic leaders.