Now Americans should rebuild relationships with each other

The conversation about student loan reform also should include early-career parents. Should pregnant women and their husbands be allowed to defer their student loans until they have no children under the age of kindergarten? That breathing room could enable many more graduates to pay their debts as they build their families.

Parents and grandparents could be given larger contribution limits on flexible spending accounts for child care. The same limits could be created for health savings accounts.

Wilcox identifies additional ways to support strong families. Ending the “marriage penalty” in programs for the poor could save couples up to 32% of their annual income when they get married.

Anything that strengthens the employee side of the job market will tend to strengthen families — so rebalancing away from four-year liberal arts degrees into career and technical education makes sense. Most adults do not get a college degree, and we should not discount the dignity of any meaningful labor that supports a family.

Wilcox also recommends a civil society campaign to strengthen marriage. People who follow the “success sequence” have much better lives. About 97% of people who follow the order of education, work, marriage then parenthood are not going poor. Their kids, one day, will thank them for it.